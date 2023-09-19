The Northern Daily Leadersport
Home/Sport/A-League

OVA's Laura Redgrove primed for grand final

Mark Bode
By Mark Bode
Updated September 19 2023 - 3:59pm, first published 3:51pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Laura Redgrove's return to the North West, after a long absence, has been the catalyst for a number of profound events in her life.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Bode

Mark Bode

Senior Sports Reporter

I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.

More from AFL
More from sports
More from A-League
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.