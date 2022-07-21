The Northern Daily Leader
Lizzie Newberry's work, social and sporting lives intersect in rewarding fashion

Mark Bode
By Mark Bode
Updated July 21 2022 - 6:39am, first published 6:30am
MULTITASKER: When Lizzie Newberry isn't working as a physio at Tamworth Hospital or tending to her young family, you can catch her in defence for OVA White. Photo: Mark Bode

Like countless people before her, Lizzie Newberry arrived in Tamworth thinking that it would be a stop leading somewhere else.

