Liverpool Plains residents will be able to 'return and earn' to their heart's content from this week, when a new TOMRA Recycling Vending Machine (RVM) goes live at the Quirindi Landfill site.
The new RVM will be located adjacent to the existing Return & Earn facility at the Quirindi landfill and will be fully automated and available seven days a week.
Residents will be able to exchange their recyclables for vouchers that can be redeemed at IGA Quirindi, donate funds to a charity or other eligible local organisation, or receive funds via PayPal or direct deposit.
A new access roadway has been laid and secure fencing installed.
It is worth noting that council has nothing to do with the running of the machine.
"This is a real game-changer for residents of the Liverpool Plains shire that will allow them to recycle locally and support the local environment and community," Liverpool Plains Shire Council mayor Councillor Doug Hawkins said.
It's expected the machine will be fully operational from Wednesday, September 20.
