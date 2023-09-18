The Northern Daily Leader
New return and earn machine for Quirindi landfill site

By Newsroom
September 18 2023 - 1:00pm
The new TOMRA recycling vending machine has arrived. Picture from Liverpool Plains Shire Council, Facebook
Liverpool Plains residents will be able to 'return and earn' to their heart's content from this week, when a new TOMRA Recycling Vending Machine (RVM) goes live at the Quirindi Landfill site.

