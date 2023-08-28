Red meat processing supports local jobs and businesses in Tamworth

Julie has developed the skills and training over 20 years to become a leader in her organisation. Picture supplied

This is branded content for AMPC.

Tamworth's economy is built on strong local industries that create employment and help the community to thrive. One of those strong industries with a long history in Tamworth is red meat processing.



Thomas Foods International (TFI) and Teys are an ingrained part of Tamworth, combining to create hundreds of direct jobs in the community.

But there is more to the red meat processing industry than you might think.

Working with our farmers and cattle producers, red meat processors package and produce high-quality red meat to world-class standards for everyone to enjoy.



But delivering red meat that is renowned across the globe involves jobs across the whole supply chain. In Tamworth, red meat processors support a range of jobs across the town, including tradies, truckies, and retailers. This is replicated in regional communities across Australia.

Supporting Australia's red meat processing industry will help to keep regional communities like Tamworth strong. Picture Shutterstock

Beyond Tamworth, in communities spread throughout Australia, the red meat processing industry supports 138,000 jobs. In many of those towns, just like Tamworth, the red meat processing industry is one of the biggest employers. The processing and packaging of red meat generates $21 billion a year for the nation's economy.

Locally, TFI and Teys are creating fulfilling, long-term careers where you can learn valuable skills in a safe and supportive environment. In many cases, a job in the industry helps a family buy a house, pay for their kids' education, and build a life in Tamworth.

These opportunities matter for people like Julie, Haydan, and Dwayne, who have built their careers in red meat processing.

Julie



Julie started working in red meat processing a few days a week, and now she has developed the skills and training over 20 years to become a leader in her organisation. Julie's job provides the flexibility she needs for her family while enabling her to support the next generation of young employees.

Haydan



Haydan joined the industry 17 years ago as an entry-level worker and has progressed through the business, holding skilled roles, supervisor positions, and now in the position of Work Health and Safety Coordinator.



Haydan was unaware of the opportunities in red meat processing when he started, but he says his career proves the progression that is available in the industry.

Haydan has progressed through the business and now in the position of Work Health and Safety Coordinator. Picture supplied

Dwayne



Dwayne is an Electrical Supervisor responsible for electrical operations and ensuring machinery remains operational in the facility. Switching to a job in red meat processing two years ago gave Dwayne a fresh start, and now he enjoys a different challenge at work each day.

Julie, Haydan, and Dwayne are some of the 138,000 jobs sustained by the red meat processing industry, and so too are many Tamworth tradies, truck drivers, and retailers supported in work each week.

Switching to a job in red meat processing two years ago gave Dwayne a fresh start. Picture supplied

By working together, the industry is proud to play a big part in building Australia's reputation as the home of high-quality red meat products that the rest of the world enjoys.