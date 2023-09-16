Live scores: Central North Rugby grand final day

After a season of blood, sweat and tears, it comes down this this.
ACM's sports team will be at the epicentre of Central North Rugby's mega grand final day at Ken Chillingworth Oval.
The action kicks off at 11.20am when Gunnedah and Narrabri meet in the 10s decider.
And then from 12.45pm, Pirates and Moree will battle in the second-grade showdown.
The salivating first-grade match-up between Pirates and the Bulls commences at 3pm.
At 3pm, Zac Lowe will mainline you the action from the highly anticipated first-grade preliminary final between OVA and Moore Creek.
As always, check out our Saturday Scoreboard for a rundown of the results from around the region.
The blog may take a little bit to load. So give it a few seconds and it will pop up.
