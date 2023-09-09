Tamworth FC's march towards what feels like their destiny continued amid a flurry of goals.
At a sun-bathed Johnson Oval on Saturday, September 9, undefeated FC advanced to the grand final with a 5-2 win over Oxley Vale Attunga.
As a chilly wind buffeted, the minor premiers were red-hot - with rapid-fire back-to-back goals in both halves sinking Mushies.
And there were some peaches among them.
FC captain Rebecca Wrightson - who scored the first goal of the match with a long-range shot that sailed over keeper Laura Redgrove's head - said it was the side's best performance of the year.
The manner of the victory was "extremely encouraging" ahead of the grand final, Wrightson said.
"Sensational," she also said, adding: "We've definitely been building to this sort of performance, and it's really good to see that it's definitely paid off."
Remaining undefeated was an "excellent feeling", the Peel High PE teacher said, but added: "One to go. Focus on the next game ... we'll put in the hard yards over the next couple of weeks."
In the grand final on September 23, Tamworth FC will play either OVA or North Companions, who beat Kootingal 2-1 in the minor semi-final at Gipps Street on Saturday and will now meet OVA in the preliminary final on Saturday, September 16.
There was a measure of revenge for FC on Saturday: Mushies beat them 3-0 in last season's major semi. Mushies then lost 7-1 to Northies in the decider - Wrightson's "one to go" message a sound one.
At Johnson Field, Tamworth FC led 2-0 after Amy Miller fired off a right-foot shot, while falling to the ground, that found the left corner of the goal.
Mushies fought back via an Emily Kavanagh close-range effort - and it was 2-1 at half-time.
But when young left winger Jorja Harris found the top right-hand corner of the net with a curling blast from just outside the box, and Sam Harris lobbed the keeper a short time later, FC were in total control.
