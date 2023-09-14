Organisers of the Links for Life Disability Expo said that more than 600 people had already passed through the doors by 11am.
The 2023 expo at Tamworth's Sports Dome on Thursday, September 14, was an opportunity for the region's disability support services to come together in the one place.
READ ALSO:
The event was aimed at people with disabilities and ongoing medical conditions, their families, carers, support networks and service providers, to find information and advice on early intervention services, carer support, advocacy, accommodation, training and education, employment, post-school options, equipment, adaptive technology and NDIS
In something different this year, the last hour of the expo was held as a special 'quiet hour', when announcements were ceased, and the lights dimmed.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.