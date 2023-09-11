At just 18 years old, Charlie Henderson knows 2024 will be "a really defining year" in his pursuit of a lifelong NRL dream.
The Dungowan resident, who played in the halves in the Werris Creek Magpies' premiership-winning under 18s side this year, was recently signed to the Canberra Raiders' SG Ball squad.
It is an exciting step for the teenager, who has been a part of the Newcastle Knights' development pathway for several years - but it will require him to move away from his hometown for the first time in his life and relocate to Canberra.
"I'm pretty nervous," Henderson said.
"I'm just nervous about getting there and meeting the [new squad] ... I needed something bigger than just being a development player at Knights.
"Getting this offer, I had to take it. Hopefully I can grab it with two hands next year and see what comes of it."
And while Charlie's intention wasn't to follow his brother, Mitch, who made his Raiders debut in the NSW Cup two months ago, he admitted that his older sibling's move to the national capital was a factor in his decision to seek greener pastures.
"I was looking for a bit more opportunity, because Newcastle's getting a bit filled up with people in my position," he said.
When he began considering other clubs, Henderson visited Mitch in Canberra and found the atmosphere at the Raiders to his liking.
The club began monitoring his performances for Farrer in the National Schoolboy Cup, and said they would decide whether or not to offer Henderson a contract by the end of the season. They did.
So, on October 30, the Farrer student will wrap up his HSC exams, and the next day will hit the road to begin his preseason with the Raiders on November 1.
While it will "definitely" be hard for Henderson to farewell his family, having Mitch ready to welcome him to Canberra will make the transition much easier.
And given Mitch's own experience in the SG Ball competition, Henderson hopes to pick his brother's brain while he is there.
"He's a role model, I guess, because he's done it all the whole way through," Henderson said.
"I'm just following the same steps, it helps out heaps."
Along with his family and friends, Henderson will also farewell the Magpies, with whom he has "loved" his time.
"He'll be a loss for the seniors, I think they were hoping he'd play for them," Werris Creek under 18s coach, Neil Constable, said.
"But he's off to bigger and better things. I congratulate him on doing that, he's a good leader, a good organiser for us, a good trainer. He always wanted the best for those around him, he's well-suited for NRL and we wish him the best of luck."
