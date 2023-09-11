The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Rugby League: Charlie Henderson to reunite with brother Mitch after signing with Raiders

By Zac Lowe
September 12 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

At just 18 years old, Charlie Henderson knows 2024 will be "a really defining year" in his pursuit of a lifelong NRL dream.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.