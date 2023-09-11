The Tamworth Gymnastics Club is continuing to soar to new heights.
At the recent NSW North West Gymnastics Championships held in Gunnedah, the club achieved the highest number of overall champions of any club competing with a total of 10.
On top of that, on the back of their performances at the state championships, they had 14 gymnasts make the North West Level 3 and 4 teams to compete at the Junior State Championships in late October.
Maddison Tyack placed first overall in Level Three with Mia Simpson placing second, while Laura Wilkinson was first in Level Four and Amelia Jackson second in the junior division.
Bonnie Bachali finished on top in Level Seven as did Layla Foy in Level Four Division 2.
Anshika Kashyap placed second overall in Level Three Division 3, Ava Butters third overall in Level Five, Amity Wall third overall in Level Six and Lashay Connor second overall in Level Seven.
Meanwhile those successful in gaining selection in the North West team were: Jessie George, Ellieana Kelly, Lailah Mills, Mia Simpson and Maddison Tyack (Level Three), and Indi Allen, Leah Boreham, Kora Higgins, Kyiah Holland, Taylah Smith, Laya Foy, Amelia Jackson, Anshika Kashyap and Laura Wilkinson (Level Four).
Bachali and Connor are later this week off to the Gold Coast for the National Clubs Carnival, where along with fellow Level 7 gymnasts Sidney Turner and Josie Douglas they will complete their routines in the hope of bringing home a national title.
Next on the radar for the club in terms of hosting is the Team Challenge on October 14 and 15.
Involving clubs from around the North West, Hunter Valley and Newcastle, it will see gymnasts from Level One to Four compete in a teams competition.
