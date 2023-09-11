The Central North grand finalists have been locked in as all eyes turn to Ken Chillingworth Oval for the finale to the 2023 season.
Saturday's preliminary finals at Gunnedah produced some nail-biters, no more than first grade where Moree overcame the home side 37-29 to win through to their first first grade grand final since 2015.
It will be the Bulls and Pirates in both first and second grade, second grade for at least the third straight year, after Moree defeated a gallant Barraba 30-8.
In the women's 10s there will be a new champion crowned after Narrabri held off the late charge of defending premiers Pirates to prevail 22-12.
PRELIMINARY FINAL RESULTS
First Grade:
Moree 37 (Tries: P. Duncan, I. Ranger, L. Elworthy, A. Roberts Conversions: B. Williams (4) Penalty Goals: B. Williams (3)) def Gunnedah 29 (Tries: M. Hayne, R. Vuibau, W. Burke, S. Latham Conversions: C. Mitchell (3) Penalty Goals: C. Mitchell)
Second Grade:
Moree 30 (Tries: T. Cassegrain, B. Legg, L. Smith, J. Miller Conversions: J. Spain, B. Legg Penalty Goals: J. Spain Field Goals: S. Copeman) def Barraba 8 (Tries: W. Kelly Penalty Goals: L. Clarke)
Women's 10s:
Narrabri 22 (Tries: B. Cruickshank, T. Gale (2), C. Morley Conversions: T. Gale) def Tamworth 12 (Tries: R. Ferguson, P. Mcloughlin Conversions: P. Mcloughlin)
