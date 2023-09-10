The Northern Daily Leadersport
Home/Sport/A-League

Jorja Harris speaks candidly about her life

Mark Bode
By Mark Bode
Updated September 11 2023 - 6:33am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It's been two years since Jorja Harris passed what she had thought would be her future, on her way to a present reality she is glad to be experiencing.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Bode

Mark Bode

Senior Sports Reporter

I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.

More from AFL
Snapshot for round two of the AFLW season
Nostalgia - and Essendon - reigned supreme as the Bombers beat St Kilda in the return to Windy Hill. (Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS)
Shayne Hope, Joanna Guelas and Anna Harrington
More from A-League
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.