The North West zone has five new state state champions.
Inverell High's Jack Partridge, Bingara Central's Jarrod Petrus, Uralla Central's David Kpayah, Coonabarabran High's Siarne Davis and Coolah Central's Lachlan Cook all ran, jumped or threw their way to gold at the State CHS Athletics Championships.
Held at the Sydney Olympic Park Athletics Centre from Wednesday, September 6, three gold medals on the final day on Friday took North West's tally to a best, for a few years at least, six for the event.
They particularly excelled in the field events with Cook the only of the five to have their golden success on the track.
He won the 2000m steeplechase in a time of 6 minutes 30.40 seconds.
Partridge brought home two gold, throwing 13.65 metres to finish first in the 13 years boys shot put and 44.45m to win the discus with North West team-mate Toby Rolph (Tenterfield High School) taking the bronze (38.01m).
Petrus meanwhile claimed gold in the 14 years boys javelin with 39.74m, Kpayah the 14 years boys long jump (6.13m) and Davis the 17 years+ girls discus (35.13m).
All up 15 North West athletes finished on the podium, team co-manager Greg Allen noting that a lot of the medallists had either just fallen short before or had made big improvements over the last 12 months.
Oxley High's Campbell Green in the 15 years boys shot put (14.85m), Glen Innes High's Kayden Elliott in the 16 years boys 1500m (4mins 11.42secs), Armidale Secondary College's Caleb Bettison in the 16-19 years boys 3000m (9mins 01.71secs), Macintyre High's Georgia Griffin in the 12-15 years multiclass javelin (11.37m) and Tamworth High's Evan Morrison in the 14 years boys 800m (2mins 02.22secs) all won silver medals.
Tamworth High's Matilda Lace in the 12-14 years girls 400m (61.32secs), Sarah Whittall (Coonabarabran High) in the 13 years girls javelin (26.40m), Aiden Lankester-Power (Armidale Secondary College) in the 12 years boys discus (32.12m), Ethan Walker (Farrer) in the 13 years boys javelin (31.79m) and Rolph meanwhile picked up bronze medals.
