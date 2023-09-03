As far as Braydon Allan was concerned, 2023 was the best year of his burgeoning career.
But the Dungowan Cowboys five-eighth, who picked up the Group 4 under 18s Player of the Year and Highest Pointscorer awards on Saturday night, believes that this season may have been a launchpad for an even bigger step next season: promotion into the club's first grade side.
"I can play 18s again next year, but they asked me to play first grade," Allan said.
"I think I might."
The 17-year-old played a handful of games for the senior side in 2023, and impressed as a utility who slotted in wherever needed, which he said was "good experience".
"It was fun to get real physical," he said.
Also read:
Meanwhile, his full-time role for the club's under 18s side was in the number six jersey, and he scarcely missed as the team's goal kicker with 182 points to his name for the season (he also accumulated 11 tries).
It was the second-straight Player of the Year award for Allan, which he "wasn't expecting" but said it was a "good feeling" to claim the trophy again.
With a likely step up into the senior ranks next season, Allan is also shaping up to be a future leader within the club.
The young man led the Cowboys in a smattering of games this year when regular skipper Lachlan Bonnell was absent, and is a school captain at Peel High School.
Once he finishes his studies this year, Allan predicted a possible move into a full-time role at Westdale Meats, where he is currently in the process of completing his butchery apprenticeship.
In all, 2024 is shaping to be a year of great change for the teenager.
But if he proved anything this year, it is that he is well-placed to handle whatever life throws at him - on or off the field.
"Hopefully there's more to come," Allan said of his league career.
"Next year especially, going with the big boys ... I'm very excited. A little bit nervous, but very excited."
And when he does line up in first grade, Allan said his recent experience will make the promotion "10 times easier".
"It's just like playing for the [Greater Northern] Tigers really," he said.
"The same physical contact, and they can use me anywhere."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.