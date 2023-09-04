Nick Kay and his Boomers have finished their FIBA World Cup campaign on a high, defeating Georgia in Okinawa, Japan on Sunday evening.
The Boomers put the disappointment of Friday night's loss to Slovenia - which eliminated them from the medal race - behind them to win their final game, 100-84 and secure qualification for next year's Olympics.
Kay contributed seven points, three assists and a team high nine rebounds, which was his best rebounding performance of the tournament.
It took the Tamworth product to 23 for the campaign, at an average of 4.6.
He averaged 6.4 points under the basket, his best shooting performance coming in their final round game against Japan with 13 points.
In his first major tournament, 20-year-old Josh Giddey averaged 20.5 points, 6.5 assists and 5.8 rebounds and became the youngest-ever leading scorer for Australia in basketball history.
It was Giddey (15 points, 4 rebounds, 2 rebounds) who quickly got to work for the Boomers scoring the first four points of the game as Australia went 4-of-8 from the three on the way to establishing a 23-17 first-quarter buffer.
A scoring flurry extended the margin while Australia was also the beneficiary of three first-half technical fouls on Georgia but it was a 13-point second quarter from Patty Mills which gave the Boomers full control at the long break having posted their second highest first half (54 points) of the tournament.
After 11 first-half turnovers, Australia cleaned up its ball use in the third quarter before Georgia launched a comeback, getting within 11 points.
The Boomers led 79-67 at three-quarter time and consolidated to power home to their third victory in Japan.
Co-captain Mills, who top scored with 19 points in the final game, said the Boomers team was looking ahead to Paris 2024.
"It's definitely a disappointing result for a major tournament from our part but it was important to us as a playing group that we came out and finished this thing right, finished with a win," he said.
"The positive for us is we've got the Olympics 10 months away and for us to keep building what we've started from a foundation point six weeks ago into a very strong Olympics.
"You haven't seen the best of us, we'll get away from this now and get back together soon and Paris Olympics is what our goal is."
