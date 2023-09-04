Three charities are the better for the Tamworth women's masters sides efforts at what was a triumphant northern state championships.
Making for one of the local association's most successful campaigns, all three teams reached the final in their respective divisions with two going on to claim the silverware.
Defending the title they won in Armidale last year, the over 55s were joint winners in Division 1 after playing out a 0-all draw in their final, while the 45s took out Division 2 and the 35s finished runners-up in Division 3.
As much, if not more, about the social side as the hockey, it is a long-standing tradition that over the course of the weekend they fundraise for charity.
One of the common ways is through fines, which women's masters convenor Shurae Kendall explained can be for things like swearing, or missing a goal or not wearing your costume (if you're not on the field you have to have your costume on).
They also sell raffle tickets and things like that.
"We've always done that," Kendall said.
"Sometimes we combine and do it as Tamworth, other times just as a team."
This year they did it as teams.
The 55s led the way raising $1012.84 for Motor Neurone Disease NSW. The 45s supported Can Assist raising $600 while the 35s raised $504.50 for Ronald McDonald House.
As for the on the field side of things, it was a great weekend, Kendall said.
She had headed in with high hopes especially for the 55s.
"I knew the 55s would do extremely well backing up from last year and having more or less the same side (they only had two changes)," she said.
"I knew the 45s were super strong with calibre of players in Tamworth we have, but you just never know what you're going to come up against.
"But we just gelled on the weekend, we couldn't really do any wrong."
"The 35s, it was just about getting them involved in masters, so for them to come away runners-up is just so exciting."
She managed the 45s and said they just played brilliant hockey over the carnival, even with the challenge of having to play the majority of their games on grass, which they aren't accustomed to.
Fortunately the final was on turf so they were able to slip "straight back into weekend mode".
They set the tone through their defence, only conceding a couple of goals for the tournament and building from there through to captain Michelle Aslin, who was dynamic up front.
Another aspect of note from the weekend was that 18-year-old Jocelyn Walmsley coached the 35s.
She was also one of Tamworth's umpires for the tournament.
The other was Tessa Thompson.
Only 16, Kendall said she is one of the association's "up and coming umpires".
"She was given a final to ref on Sunday so that's great encouragement for her," she said.
