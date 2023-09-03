There were a number of unsurprising occurrences at the Gipps Street playing fields on a delightful Saturday afternoon.
Amid the sense of satisfaction, as Oxley Vale Attunga players assembled for a team photo marking their fourth straight minor premiership, kneeled two young men in the front row.
Physically connected by arms slung over shoulders, and emotionally connected by a great friendship, Jack Mitchell and Josh Downey's positioning for the photo was about as expected as OVA beating Demon Knights to secure the minor premiership.
Like countless youngsters, the 17-year-olds' friendship was formed at Tamworth Public School and then maintained at Oxley High.
They're both in year 11, although Mitchell is considering leaving high school to start an electrical apprenticeship, and they are part of a larger friends group that was formed at Tamworth Public.
"Doing a bit of work experience here and there, trying to find a job," said Mitchell, a striker who scored all four OVA goals against Hillvue this year in his starting debut, and is most happy when playing soccer or hanging out with his mates.
"If I need to talk to them, they're just there for me," he said of his friends.
Downey - who played right wing-back against Demon Knights on Saturday, September 2 - also made his starting debut this year. He and Mitchell are key to Mushies' bid to inject youth into an ageing squad.
Lindsay Dewhurst, another member of Mitchell and Downey's friends group, has also played first grade for Mushies this season.
Ahead of the side's major semi-final clash against South Armidale on Saturday, September 9, Mitchell uttered three words that would be music to the ears of his wily coach, Tim Coates.
"Attitude is everything," the teen replied when asked what was the most important lesson life had taught him. "If you have a bad attitude, things won't go right."
True that.
As for his unforgettable starting debut, Mitchell said he was "a little bit shocked" to even score once. "But they just kept going in. And yeah, I felt good about it."
