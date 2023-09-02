The Northern Daily Leader
Pirates to host 2023 Central North grand final after commanding qualifying finals performance

By Samantha Newsam
Updated September 2 2023 - 9:16pm, first published 7:00pm
Pirates will host their first grand final in five years after blowing Gunnedah away in the second half of Saturday's qualifying final.

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

