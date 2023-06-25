It's a memory that will burn bright while others fade - achieved on a day of firsts, as a fierce opponent was finally subdued by individual brilliance.
With the sun receding to nothingness at Riverside, Josh Downey was filled with meaning: his Premier League debut coming as his OVA repelled East Armidale 2-1 in a gripping contest in which the visitors were relentless in trying to conquer the competition's benchmark.
Only one team has managed to do that in three-and-a-half seasons. So, when Downey came on midway through the second half, he was now a member of one of the region's great sport sides.
At age 16, the OVA junior said he was now "hungry" for more Premier League action - the sight of Riley Russell blasting a left-foot shot past the keeper to win Mushies the match, after a protracted stalemate, no doubt enhancing his experience.
For the year 11 Oxley High student his firsts for the day also included the singing of the team song in the Premier League, the conjoined circle featuring teammates who must be verging on ancient through the eyes of a child.
One of those teammates, Sam Higgins, was unsure if Downey - who played up front and on the wing - was ready for another first for the day - his first media interview, fearing the process might prove too intimidating.
Downey, however, handled it with aplomb - his demeanour relaxed, his smile expansive.
After featuring in the reserve-grade match, the teen learned through OVA coach Tim Coates that he had been added to the top-grade bench. He said he had long desired to be in that environment. "So, for that to come true is great."
"Hopefully many more [games] to come," he added. "I've just got a taste for it, so now I'm a bit hungry for it."
Downey experienced another first this year: the start of his senior secondary school education. The intensity spike was palpable.
"It hits you like a truck at the start of the year," he said, adding that "you start to get used to it" over time. "It's getting easier as it goes."
On Saturday afternoon, ladder-leaders OVA won for the ninth time in 11 matches this season, while East Armidale suffered their third loss and dropped to fifth on the table. It was 1-1 at half-time.
Russell's match-winner came when he failed to connect with a back-heel kick around the penalty area. He then chased the ball, kicked it to create space for himself in front of goal, and left the keeper grasping at thin air with a sweetly struck low strike.
"Obviously, Riley's a great player," Downey said. "That was a great shot."
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
