When Jack Mitchell was told that he would play his first full game of premier league football for OVA last weekend, his hopes were modest.
The 16-year-old simply wanted to find the back of the net once against the Hillvue Rovers.
Which he did, thankfully, in the second half.
What Mitchell didn't expect, however, was that he would do so three more times before the final whistle. Even more impressively, his goals were the only ones OVA scored in their 4-0 victory over the Rovers.
"I hoping to go out and score one, but I didn't think I'd get four," Mitchell said.
"I was pretty happy with that."
Growing up Mitchell was initially committed rugby league. But after making the switch to OVA at 12 years old, he has played most of his soccer for the club aside from one year away.
"A couple of my mates were playing soccer, so I just switched over," he said.
Having taken to the field for most of this season in reserve grade, Mitchell had scored three goals from 11 games prior to last weekend. He more than doubled his season tally on Saturday, and though he will be back in reserve grade for the Mushies' fixture against Tamworth FC this weekend, he hopes he can continue his good form.
"We need to focus on winning the ball a bit more, controlling the game a little bit [against Tamworth FC]," he said.
The young man looks forward to playing with the premier league side again at some point, and said he thoroughly enjoyed the on-field environment.
"Even at training with the other boys, they gave me the confidence to go out and play," Mitchell said.
"They help you out, and if your head's low, they come and pick you up and give you that confidence that you need."
OVA head coach, Tim Coates, said Mitchell is part of a cohort of young players in the club who have begun to make inroads in the senior squads.
"We've got four or five of last year's 16s who are stepping up and doing things at different times for us," Coates said.
"We're really pleased with them, and we don't want to burn them out or get them hurt. It's a different speed and physicality, but they've all been doing really well."
