Michael Spinks says his teenage son Logan is self-motivated to the point of making him somewhat redundant.
"He does all the training himself," Michael said of the Canterbury junior, adding he did not know that Logan had a Bulldogs training program until recently.
"He just does all the programs the Bulldogs give him without fuss," said Michael, a former gun fullback for West Lions.
"He's very humble," Michael also said, adding that his boy's family were "super proud of him".
Michael messaged those comments to the Leader after the year 12 Farrer student was named in the Australian Schoolboys under-18 side.
The mobile second-rower, 17, starred for NSW Combined High Schools at the national secondary schools championships at Redcliffe last week. NSW CHS were beaten 40-10 by NSW Combined Catholic Colleges (CCC) in the final on Friday.
Pulling on his No. 17 jersey for Australia's team photograph - after the team's announcement at the championship's conclusion - was "surreal", Logan said.
"It was awesome," he added. "It's obviously a childhood dream to play rugby league for a living, putting my country on my chest.
"I was a bit shocked. It was a bit surreal." He added: "I know Mum and Dad and my whole family were very proud."
Logan's Australian Schoolboys selection is the high point of a transformative year for him, and the realisation of the third goal he set himself heading into the season. He had already achieved the first two: making the NSW Country under-18 and the NSW CHS sides.
"Obviously, I'm very happy to get those three goal," he said. "It's just a bit exciting. Still taking it in, I guess."
Upon graduating from high school, Logan plans to move to Sydney to link with the Bulldogs and chase his NRL dream.
Australia play a one-off Test against Papua New Guinea in PNG in September.
Logan is the sixth Farrer student to make the Australian Schoolboys side. The list includes former Canberra stars Alan Tongue and Tom Lahrs.
The current schoolboys side includes Lahrs's son, front-rower Kaiden. Lahrs moved his family from Tamworth to Townsville in the recent past.
McCarthy Catholic College student Tarnee Ingram, a new Cronulla Sharks signing, played for the NSW CCC girls' side at the nationals.
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
