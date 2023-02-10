Logan Spinks loped along the path next to the Bicentennial Park duck pond on a radiant morning, his boyish face coming into focus atop an imposing frame.
At age 17, the Farrer year 12 student has entered a new critical phase of a process he has long been engaged in.
The end goal is an NRL career - a lofty ambition countess young man have coveted, but relatively few have obtained.
Canterbury believe in the Tamworthian - all 190cm and 96kg of him.
That's why they signed the second-rower as a 15-year-old, named him in their Harold Matthews Cup starting side last year and then cultivated his talent further by recently exposing him to preseason training with their SG Ball squad.
"It was real good," he said of the preseason torture test. "I love it down there. It was tough, obviously, but it was good."
He added: "It was a real good experience playing footy down there - all the hype around it was good. I just loved it."
Spinks hopes to ink a new Bulldogs deal this year, finish year 12 and relocate to Sydney to play SG Ball next year, before progressing through the ranks.
He is clearly possessed by ambition.
"Playing in the NRL has been my biggest dream ever since I was little," he said, adding: "I think I'm on the right path at the moment."
He continued: "I used to play a lot of sport. I've given them all up, just to work hard on footy."
That single-mindedness has brought Spinks to this year's Laurie Daley Cup.
At McKinnon Oval in Aberdeen on Saturday afternoon, he will lead the Northern Tigers' under-18 side in a round two clash against the Knights.
He was a standout performer in the Tigers' miraculous come-from-behind win over the North Coast last Saturday.
Trailing 26-0 with 26 minutes left in the match, the Tigers posted five unanswered tries to win 30-26.
For a number of players - including Spinks - it was their first win since entering the Tigers program via the 2021 Andrew Johns Cup squad.
"I was so happy at the end of the game," Spinks said of the North Coast clash.
"Obviously, we hadn't won a game before. And then winning that, especially in that way, was heaps good."
"Hopefully, we can do the same tomorrow [Saturday]," he also said
Captaining the Tigers was a "privilege", Spinks said, adding: "I think we've got a good group, and I get along with all of them."
When the teen talent evaluates himself as a footballer, he is impressed by his offensive prowess.
My attack is probably my biggest thing ... my offloads and ball-running.
He added: "I'm pretty fast and pretty agile for a big person."
