The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Logan Spinks has evolved into a dynamic rugby league player

Mark Bode
By Mark Bode
Updated February 10 2023 - 8:23pm, first published 5:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Canterbury Bulldogs liked Logan Spinks so much they signed him. Picture by Mark Bode

Logan Spinks loped along the path next to the Bicentennial Park duck pond on a radiant morning, his boyish face coming into focus atop an imposing frame.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Bode

Mark Bode

Senior Sports Reporter

I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.