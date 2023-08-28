The Northern Daily Leader
Northern Daily Leader letters to the editor

Updated August 29 2023 - 3:26pm, first published 6:30am
Plans for an aquatic playground will come at a price for Tamworth Regional Council ratepayers. Picture by TRC
Tamworth Regional Council's proposal for City Olympic Pool - Tamworth Adventure Pool

The TRRRA is a non-profit association whose charter is to represent to Tamworth Regional Council (TRC) and other government bodies on behalf of TRC residents on matters that affect their interests by any person, organisation or government body.

