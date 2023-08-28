While it is noted that the State Government has promised $15 million for the TRAC, what is not transparent is the component that might be applicable to the Northern Inland Centre of Sporting Excellence (NICSE) that is proposed to include gyms, allied health consulting rooms and sports science facilities. It would appear, in the absence of publicly available plans, that the NICSE has been rolled into TRAC in the hope that it will be more attractive to the Commonwealth Government. What is likely to happen given the current political and economic circumstances is to put the NICSE at risk as well. It is hard to avoid the conclusion that this approach puts at risk the NICSE as well as the TRAC proposal.