Moree have won back-to-back reserve-grade premierships after a try blitz sunk Dungowan at Jack Woolaston Oval.
The 34-12 win was set up by three unanswered tries in the first half of the Group 4 decider.
And when Dungowan finally crossed soon after the break, the minor premiers' response was swift and brutal.
The win also avenged Moree's 30-24 loss to Dungowan in a major semi-final, while the Boars beat the Cowboys 22-18 in last year's finale.
Stand-in Moree coach Shaun Wade said the side "laid the platform" for the win with their excellent start to the game.
"Pretty much our game plan: boring football, wear then down and win the game," he said, adding: "Going back-to-back is really good."
Moree struck first when they found space on the left edge for No. 2 Latrel Newman to score in the corner early in the match. Wyatt Roberts missed the conversion: 4-0 Boars.
It was 8-0 when Boars halfback Richard McGrady found a gap to tunnel over. Roberts' conversion attempt sailed wide: 8-0 Boars.
The reigning premiers crossed for a third unanswered try when prop Jasen Humphries barrelled over. Roberts converted: 14-0 with less than 10 minutes remaining in the half.
Dungowan desperately needed to reply. And they did that via No. 6 Bradley Brooks, whose long break was rewarded with a four-pointer on the stroke of half time. Steven Donovan slotted the conversion: 20-6 to Moree at half-time.
The Boars' response was emphatic.
First, No. 3 Mark Pegus crossed soon after the break. That was quickly followed by Pegus scooping up a loose ball and racing 90 metres to score. Roberts converted: 30-6 Boars with 24 minutes left.
The result was put beyond doubts when Newman bagged a double to make it 34-6.
Dungowan nabbed a late consolation try through fullback Jamal Woodbridge.
MOREE 34 (Mark Pegus 2, Latrel Newman 2, Richard McGrady, Wyatt Roberts, Jason Humphries tries; Roberts 3 goals) DUNGOWAN 12 (Bradley Brooks, Jamahl Woodbridge tries; Steven Donovan 2 goals). Player of the match: Justin Smith (Moree).
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
