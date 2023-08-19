The Northern Daily Leader
Group 4 under-18 grand final: Werris Creek beat Dungowan

Mark Bode
By Mark Bode
Updated August 19 2023 - 2:32pm, first published 1:50pm
Werris Creek have caused an upset by beating undefeated Dungowan 22-10 in the Group 4 under-18 grand final at Jack Woolaston Oval.

