Werris Creek have caused an upset by beating undefeated Dungowan 22-10 in the Group 4 under-18 grand final at Jack Woolaston Oval.
The match-sealer was posted by No. 11 Jeremiah West late in the contest. With Werris Creek leading 12-6, West crossed from close range after No. 6 Nate Follington found himself in open space and was brought down just before the tryline.
Dungowan had beaten Werris Creek 24-16 in the major semi-final two week ago.
Magpies coach Neil Constable said he was "very proud" of his players, who were "relaxed" heading into the match.
"I suppose we could be, because they had the pressure on them, I suppose, being undefeated," he said of Dungowan.
"They set the standard all year. But I just kept telling the boys, 'There's no pressure. We've made our goal: we got in the grand final. It's what the club wanted us to do; it's what the club thought we could do'.
"But then to come out and jag the win, that's just fantastic."
Following a tough opening to the match, the Cowboys crossed first when No. 11 Jacob Reiri scored down the left edge. Brayden Allan converted: 6-0 Cowboys.
Werris Creek struck back through destructive No. 12 Logan Spinks, the player of the match. The 2023 Australian Schoolboy barged through defenders to cross under the posts.
He added the extras: 6-6 with seven minutes left in the half.
That was enough time for the Creek to score again via Follington. Spinks converted: 12-6 to the Magpies at the break.
You sensed that Dungowan needed to score first in the second half, and that's what happened when winger Jack Edser dived over early in the half after some slick work to get the ball out wide. Allan's conversion attempt fell short: 12-10 Magpies.
Werris Creek responded quickly, though, with No. 4 Braydon Nean crossing out wide. Spinks missed the conversion: 16-10 Werris Creek.
With just over five minutes left in the match, West scored and Spinks converted.
WERRIS CREEK 22 (Jeremiah West, Braydon Nean, Logan Spinks, Nate Follington tries; Spinks 3 goals) DUNGOWAN 10 (Jacob Reiri, Jack Edser tries; Braydon Allan 2 goals). Player of the match: Spinks.
