The lady Bears would not be denied this time.
After Dungowan beat them in extra time in last year's league tag finale, North Tamworth made sure they would not suffer heartbreak again - edging Kootingal-Moonbi 10-6 in an absorbing contest at Jack Woolaston Oval on Saturday morning, August 19.
The match-winner came just before the midway stage of the second half and after 10 minutes of gritty football, with North Tamworth benefitting from a pair of penalties to give them much-needed momentum.
As she did in the first half, Leica Le Brocq produced a deft grubber. But this time it was Kate Walters who pounced. Amy Barraclough converted from out wide: 10-6 Bears.
With the tension rising, Norths star Dhalara Knox was sin binned for excessive contact - leaving the Bears down a player for the remaining five minutes of the game.
That was soon followed by Kooty's Nikki Berryman being sin binned.
And a minute later, North Tamworth celebrated raucously after a hard-earned victory.
Two weeks ago, Kootingal-Moonbi beat Norths 26-18 in the major semi-final.
Norths captain-coach Steph Halpin said she was feeling "bloody fantastic".
"I'm speechless," she said. "The girls were unreal today. It was a tough game, as you'd expect for a final. So glad to come away with the win."
North Tamworth opened the scoring via an early try to Halpin, who won the race to the ball after a Le Brocq grubber. Barraclough missed the conversion: 4-0 Bears.
Kootingal-Moonbi's reply was quick, with Abby Schmiedel crossing and Monique Corbett adding the extras: 6-4 Kooty.
So, really grateful to be a part of it.- Steph Halpin
The Bears thought they had a second try when Jorja Barnett raced over in the corner, but it was disallowed.
The remainder of the first half was a back-and-forth affair as both sides probed for weaknesses, with none found: 6-4 to Kooty at the break.
Halpin said "the girls have just worked their butts off all season, and today dug really, really deep".
"So, really grateful to be a part of it," she added.
North Tamworth's Kate Ferguson was the player of the match.
NORTH TAMWORTH 10 (Steph Halpin, Kate Walters tries; Amy Barraclough goall) d KOOTINGAL-MOONBI 6 (Abby Schmiedel try; Monique Corbett goall). Player of the match: Kate Ferguson.
I'm passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I'm genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
