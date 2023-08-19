The Northern Daily Leader
Tamworth Tri Colours acknowledge 'exceptional success' of under 12s side

August 19 2023 - 1:00pm
The Tri Colours under 12s have been kicking plenty of selection goals this season. Back (L-R) Oscar McMurtrie, Kade Strong, Levi Stolker, Josh McGufficke, Bryson Barnes, Elliott Quinn, Mitch Weekes, Front (L-R) Hudson Rae, Thomas McDougall, Matt McGufficke, Artie Walker, Keanyn Lee, Riley Pieper. Absent: Cody Simpson, Xavier Parris, Matthew Christakos, Chase McKay, Kalen Loveday. Picture by Gareth Gardner
As they prepare to host their annual gala day this Sunday, the Tamworth District Junior Rugby Union Club has saluted the "remarkable achievements" of their under 12s team.

