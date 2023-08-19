As they prepare to host their annual gala day this Sunday, the Tamworth District Junior Rugby Union Club has saluted the "remarkable achievements" of their under 12s team.
No less than 18 players have been selected for representative honours either through the club or school system over the 2023 season.
Most recently Josh McGufficke was named in the Central North under 13s boys team to contest the Youth 7s State Championships at Forster/Tuncurry from September 23-25.
It will be a busy few weeks for the young gun.
Along with Tri Colours' under 12s team-mates Cody Simpson, Elliott Quinn, Xavier Parris, Matthew Christakos, Bryson Barnes, Chase McKay, Kalen Loveday, Levi Stolker and Mitch Weekes, he will also pull on the red and white at the Country Championships to be held in Yamba on September 9 and 10.
Seven of the under 11s contingent - Hudson Rae, Thomas McDougall, Oscar McMurtrie, Riley Pieper, Artie Walker, Matthew McGufficke, and Keanyn Lee - had their opportunity to represent the zone on July 15 and 16 at the NSW Junior Rugby Union State Gala Weekend.
Rae went on to be awarded the best and fairest player of the carnival while McDougall received the red team coaches' award.
Additionally under 10s Tri Colours player Max Hickey was part of the Central North under 10s team.
Meanwhile on the school front [Josh] McGufficke, Stolker, Barnes, Rae and Kade Strong (under 11s) were selected in the North West PSSA side for the state carnival while [Matt] McGufficke and Weekes made the Tamworth Zone team, and Parris, McDougall and McKay the Armidale Diocese team.
Weekes, the two McGufficke's, Stolker, Rae, Strong and Toby Squires are also part of the Tamworth Public School team which is through to the quarter finals of the state knockout after taking out the North West Gala Day.
"Tamworth Tri Colours is immensely proud of the exceptional talent showcased by its under 12 athletes this year," club secretary Leonnee Stolker said.
"This success is not only a result of their natural abilities but also due to the unyielding support of an exceptional coaching and leadership team."
"Under 12s coaches Andrew Pieper and Joseph Stolker have played a crucial role in fostering a culture of growth, sportsmanship, and camaraderie. Their guidance, mentorship, and inspirational leadership have enabled these athletes to achieve success on and off the field."
The side, along with the Tri Colours' under 8s and under 10s, will be showcasing their talents at the gala day on Sunday at the Plain Street Street Playing Fields.
