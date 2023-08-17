The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Group 4: Lynken Dickson on returning to league, nerves, and a historic grand final

By Zac Lowe
August 17 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lynken Dickson hopes to be a part of Group 4 history this weekend, as North Tamworth vie for a record-extending eighth-straight premiership. Picture by Zac Lowe.
Lynken Dickson hopes to be a part of Group 4 history this weekend, as North Tamworth vie for a record-extending eighth-straight premiership. Picture by Zac Lowe.

Lynken Dickson is no stranger to high-level sport.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.