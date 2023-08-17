Leading Tamworth horse trainer Cody Morgan has hailed his "No 1 supporter" - his mother Mary - after she was airlifted to hospital following a horror horse riding fall at Manilla.
In a Facebook post, Morgan said his mother had "a very long road ahead" recovery wise after sustaining a fractured skull, multiple facial fractures and a broken arm.
But "hopefully in time" the injuries "can mend", he said.
"To all my staff and family and friends who have reached out or helped in the last few days[,] thank you so much," he said.
Morgan said his mother was "a very accomplished horse woman" - and horses "were her life".
"Before every big race when I've had multiple runners I get mum to come in and run her eye over them to see who she thinks is looking the best," he said.
Morgan said his mother always remarked: "They go how they look."
In the post, he included a photo of his mother with his horse Anethole prior to the gelding winning the Country Championships qualifier at Tamworth in 2022.
In a mission report, the Northern NSW Helicopter Rescue Service said that at about 5pm on Monday, August 14, the Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked by NSW Ambulance to Manilla "to attend to a woman in her 60s [who was] suffering serious injuries after falling from her horse".
"NSW Ambulance paramedics and emergency services attended the scene and commenced treatment of the woman," it said.
"The patient was then treated and stabilised for head, face and shoulder injures by the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Critical Care Medical Team and flown to John Hunter Hospital, Newcastle in a serious condition."
Fiona Conroy shared Morgan's post on his mother, and said Mary Morgan was "a tough cowgirl and will get through this".
In the comments thread of Morgan's post, Angaleen Cook wished Mary "a speedy recovery" and said she was "definitely one of the most beautiful" and "amazing" people you could meet.
In the same thread, Laura Gardner said: "You certainly won't keep this cowgirl down for long ... One hell of a woman."
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
