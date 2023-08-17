The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Cody Morgan's mum Mary airlifted to hospital

Mark Bode
By Mark Bode
Updated August 17 2023 - 3:09pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cody Morgan has wished his mother a "speedy recovery" after she was seriously injured in a horse riding accident.
Cody Morgan has wished his mother a "speedy recovery" after she was seriously injured in a horse riding accident.

Leading Tamworth horse trainer Cody Morgan has hailed his "No 1 supporter" - his mother Mary - after she was airlifted to hospital following a horror horse riding fall at Manilla.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Bode

Mark Bode

Senior Sports Reporter

I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.