The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Community/Community News
Council

Tamworth council opens stream of insight from University of Newcastle

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
Updated August 14 2023 - 5:12pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Tamworth will soon prise open a treasure trove of information on environmental sustainability and water safety in a bid to clean up the town's water supply.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathan Hawes

Jonathan Hawes

Journalist

Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.