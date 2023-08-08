There was no stopping Allante Harper from taking the court on Saturday night.
The American import has struggled with an Achilles injury in recent weeks, which he attributed to overuse.
"I think it was from stress," Harper said.
"A few weeks ago, when I was working out pretty hard, it was bothering me a lot the next day when I tried to practice."
It ruled him out of the game on July 30 against the top-ranked Port Macquarie Dolphins, which the Tamworth Thunderbolts lost 83-71.
But the injury had improved somewhat by last weekend, so Harper lined up for the Thunderbolts and scored 19 points, second only to Kyle Gupton's 23, as Tamworth fell painfully short against the Hornsby Ku Ring Gai Spiders, 82-79.
The game was perilously close throughout, with no gap bigger than 10 points at the end of any quarter.
"We only lost by three, and it was my first game back," Harper said.
"We played pretty good, it was only a couple of mistakes that made us lose ... they're second in the league, and last time we played them, we lost by 32.
"If we see them again, we have a lot of confidence that we'll beat them."
The Thunderbolts now have two weeks' respite until finals begin in Canberra, where they will take on the Canberra Gunners Academy.
That time will also be beneficial for Harper, whose Achilles flared up again after Saturday's game.
"It'll be about the same amount of time I took off before Saturday," he said.
"I took about two weeks, and our next game is in about two weeks, so I should be good by finals."
Though they ended the season with two losses, Harper said the Tamworth squad is still upbeat.
The Dolphins and the Spiders are ranked first and second respectively in the competition, and the Thunderbolts have taken great heart from how competitive each of those games were.
"We're very pumped," Harper said.
"With us going back to Canberra, we know that they're going to have a lot of fuel ... we know that they're going to come hard and we have a lot of confidence that we're going to beat them again."
