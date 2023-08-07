Ethan and Cody Parry have long since excised any of their sibling rivalry that once existed on the field.
The brothers have "gotten the 'Go out and kill each other' games out of the system" during their first few meetings in Group 4 competition, Cody said. And though that instinct has not been present for some time, Cody unquestionably came off second-best when the pair clashed yesterday in Kootingal.
Ethan, playing centre for the Kootingal-Moonbi Roosters, and Cody, playing on the wing for the Werris Creek Magpies, met once again when their teams vied to stay alive in the first grade minor semi-final.
In the first half, Cody made a break and looked bound for the tryline until Ethan wrapped him up in what Roosters coach Mark Sheppard described as a "try-saving tackle".
Unfortunately, the younger Parry brother's arms were trapped and his head hit the ground hard.
"I was worried," Ethan said.
"When he couldn't remember where he was or what day it was, I was a bit concerned. I called the boys straight over to get him off and look after him."
Also read:
Thankfully, Cody was in good spirits and felt fine after the match. And there were no hard feelings towards Ethan who, at 24, is by five years the older of the two.
In fact, although they have played against each other many times, Cody still looks up to his big brother.
"I never got to play with him, because he's older," he said.
"I always looked up to him, he was always my idol when it came to rugby league. So when I finally got to play him I was like 'F***, this is like versing Andrew Johns'."
At this point in their interview with the Leader, Ethan turned away momentarily. When he turned back, there were tears in his eyes, and it was obvious that his little brother's words meant the world.
After so many years involved in rugby league, the pair have still never played for the same side. But that is set to change later this year, when they both turn out for the Country King Browns at the Koori Knockout in Tuggerah at the end of September.
"It's always special playing against him," Ethan said.
"We're both looking forward to the knockout at the end of the year. We're going to have a run together for the first time, so it'll be good."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.