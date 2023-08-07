Many people take years, or even decades, to find what truly makes them happy and pursue it.
Not Monique Corbett.
The Tamworth-based youngster has, at just 17 years old, already found and committed herself to a career in one of her passions: childcare.
"I've been out of school for two years now," Corbett said.
"I did child studies at school, and I thought 'This seems fun, I might go study that'.
"It has its challenges, but seeing the kids grow is very rewarding."
The purpose and enjoyment she has found in her professional life has seeped in to her league tag, Corbett's second great passion.
The youngster is in just her second year of the sport, having been convinced to give it a try by Abby Schmiedel, who spotted her talent while playing Oztag. But despite her inexperience, Corbett is already one of the Kootingal-Moonbi Roosters' best players.
"She's just full of natural ability," Roosters coach, Jeff Faint, said.
"Very quiet, last year we had to encourage her to almost accept the gifts that she had.
"She's certainly stepped up to the mark a lot more this year."
After winning the 2022 Kootingal-Moonbi women's Players Player and MVP awards, Corbett has found an even richer vein of form this season.
She is currently the joint-leading try-scorer for the Group 4 league tag competition (15), the sole leader on the point-scoring charts (134), and, Faint said, likely in contention for the women's overall Best and Fairest gong.
"The most impressive thing for me is that she's delivered in the big games and on big occasions," he said.
"You have people who can do things, but not when needed - well Monique does them when needed, which is just so impressive."
Nowhere was that more evident than in the Roosters' stunning come-from-behind 26-18 victory over the North Tamworth Bears in Saturday's major semi-final.
Corbett scored Kootingal-Moonbi's first try of the game, in the dying minutes of the first half, which snatched back the momentum at a crucial juncture. She then added another try in the second half, and kicked all five conversions for the game.
"I just lifted after they scored a few on us," Corbett said in assessment of her effort.
"[Conceding early tries] just put us in the mindset. I think we were all a bit nervous going out, but once we got into the game a bit, we fell into the groove."
