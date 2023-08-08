Swashbuckling pirates on the high seas are notoriously fast at robbery, but Tamworth's Pirates are equally fast - on the field - and much more generous with their treasure.
Tamworth hospital is the latest recipient of the Tamworth Pirates Rugby Club's generosity, receiving $10,000 to help sick children attending the paediatric department.
A morning tea was organised at the hospital on Tuesday, August 8, to thank the club for the donation, some of which Tamworth hospital emergency nurse manager, Michelle McMullen, said had been used to purchase two iPads for use in the department to distract children while they wait for treatment.
Ms McMullen said about 9000 children, aged 0 to 14 years, passed through the paediatric department at the hospital annually, and there was always be some 'waiting time' for sick children and their parents to deal with.
"Mums bring their phones which they use to keep their children occupied while they wait for treatment, but these will inevitably run flat," she said.
"During COVID 19 all the toys in the department were removed and have not yet made a return, so we invested part of the club's generous donation in iPads which we hope will be able to provide some level of distraction for the children we see here."
The Pirates Rugby Club has been organising fundraising activities to help the community for the past 20 years, ensuring the money is used locally or invested in research which will benefit the community, club president Mark Gallienne said.
Past recipients of the club's generosity have included a number of local charities and organisations, as well as Tamworth Heart Foundation, while funds have been donated to research into motor neurone disease and to support preventative mental health organisation batyr Australia.
"The club is a not-for-profit organisation, so we are only looking to cover our expenses - we are then happy to support the community who supports us with any profits," Mr Gallienne said.
The $10,000 for Tamworth hospital was raised during the 2022 Pirates Ladies Day, while the 2023 club ladies' day profits will be donated to batyr and Little Wings, an organisation which provides air and ground transport services for sick children.
Mr Gallienne and former club secretary Daryl Bath, who represented the club at the morning tea, said the club had established the Pirates' Foundation in 2022 to ensure a focus on supporting the local community.
