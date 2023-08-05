At 14-0 down, the Kootingal-Moonbi Roosters women began to fear the worst.
They had conceded two tries in the first five minutes of the major semi-final against the North Tamworth Bears, and the run of play at Moree's Boughton Oval was exclusively in favour of the ladder leaders for much of the first half.
But a late try from young Monique Corbett, along with a serve from coach Jeff Faint at half time, brought the Roosters back to life.
"Two of their girls scored and beat at least four of our players," Faint said.
"After we scored in that second half with about 10 to go, we got in it. We got our knees dirty, which is what I asked. When they do that, they can play."
Also read:
Kootingal-Moonbi roared back into contention in the second half, with another three tries and a penalty goal, all of which catapulted them to a 26-18 victory.
And it left Faint "a little choked up".
And while he was pleased with their try-scorers, it was former captain-coach Abby Schmiedel on whom Faint heaped his praise.
"Abby is just one of the elite players," he said.
"They way that she controlled that and set up our attack was just brilliant."
Given that Schmiedel had not played against Norths this season since moving back to the Roosters, she admitted that today's game brought up some mixed emotions.
But, she said, there is "no better feeling than winning like that [from 14-0 down]", and expressed her pride in the team's ability to stay calm in the face of overwhelming pressure.
"Getting that try before half time, you could feel the momentum swing, and our attitude and confidence going into the second half really boosted from that," Schmiedel said.
"We've been together for a few years, so that experience for the new girls coming through, it's so good to learn from ... but the most important thing is we've got a really good friendship group."
The victory now catapults the Roosters into the grand final, which will be held in two weeks.
Bears captain-coach, Steph Halpin, was clearly hurt by the loss during a brief post-match chat to media.
"The first half was really good," Halpin said.
"Probably a little bit of complacence in the second half [hurt us], and they brought an extra set of intensity.
"It's not a great outcome, but the beauty of the position we're in is we get another chance."
Next weekend, North Tamworth will play the winner of tomorrow's minor semi-final between Dungowan and Gunnedah in Kootingal for a place in the grand final.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.