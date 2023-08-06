Tamworth Regional Council is diving into discussions about adjustments to how residents are charged for water.
A proposal going before councillors at their next meeting aims to address a potential issue brought by the introduction of new Automatic Reading Devices or 'smart meters'.
The issue has arisen from the current way residents apply for a reduction in their water bill.
Currently, residents who believe their water consumption reading is too high can apply for a reduction in their bill, and as part of this process council requires the applicant to pay to have their water meter tested.
But once smart meters are installed, the old manual readers are "removed and discarded," the council proposal says.
Therein lies the problem: if a bill calculated by the old meter is too high, how can a resident pay for a water meter reading if said meter is already in the bin?
Many residents in Moonbi and Kootingal have reported having this issue.
The proposed solution is straightforward and simple: if the meter can't be tested, don't test it.
The proposal going before council seeks to waive the requirement for property owners to pay for meter testing if the increase in doubt was measured on the last reading of the old manual meter servicing the property.
By adapting the policy to align with the new metering system, council aims to ensure a smooth transition for property owners while "maintaining fairness" in its operations, according to the proposal.
If adopted, the proposal will affect different areas at different times, as the smart meters continue their phased roll out across the region.
While it's not exactly the water bill reprieve residents are hoping for, the policy did save homeowners $85,707 during the 2022-23 financial year, and streamlining the process could potentially help save more residents' money from going down the drain.
If council agrees to the proposal, the amended policy will be put on public display for 28 days.
Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property.
