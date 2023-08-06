Australia's largest primary industries' field day, AgQuip, celebrates 50 years this month with more than 3000 companies expected to draw thousands of visitors to the event at Gunnedah from August 22 to 24.
The field day is sponsored by Aon, and last year drew more than 90,000 visitors from across Australia, with more than $100 million changing hands demonstrating the strong confidence in the agricultural sector, ACM Rural Events general manager Kate Nugent said.
As Australia's largest rural field day, AgQuip has been a symbol of modern-day Australian agriculture since its beginnings in 1973.
Ms Nugent said the field day changed the way the agricultural industry conducts business.
"This year's event is expected to showcase more than 3000 companies and attract tens of thousands of visitors from across the nation and overseas," she said.
"Aon AgQuip field days was a great success story, having enjoyed a long and rich history since its early beginning in 1973, and recognised as a gigantic agri-marketing and sales promotion."
The organising team continues to lead the way, placing a great deal of emphasis on market-place results.
"As AgQuip takes shape as the annual meeting place of rural Australia, we are thrilled to once again focus on the future of Australian agriculture showcasing the latest innovations in farming equipment and ideas," Ms Nugent said.
"Australia's premier agricultural event will feature the most extensive range of state-of-the-art agricultural machinery and implements, information and technology available for today's agricultural producers."
The nation's major agribusinesses, plus many regional and local manufacturers and suppliers are regular exhibitors - with 10 exhibitors who have been with the event since its inception in 1973.
Aon AgQuip is recognised as one of the biggest industry field days in the world, attracting interest from Asian, European, North and South America and South Pacific agricultural companies wishing to exhibit or be represented at this year's event.
AgQuip is located on its own dedicated site, just eight kilometres west of Gunnedah, in the heart of the Liverpool Plains, one of Australia's richest agricultural regions.
Anyone planning on attending Aon AgQuip can secure a 33 per cent discount by purchasing their tickets online. As well as saving on the ticket price, online pre-purchase secures visitors a ticket in the draw to win an AEG tool kit valued at $5000.
Visit www.agquip.com.au for details.
