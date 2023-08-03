The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Jack Davis supports Jake Douglas at CrossFit Games

Mark Bode
By Mark Bode
Updated August 3 2023 - 1:14pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jake Douglas, left, and Jack Davis work out at Snake Athletic in October, 2022. Picture supplied
Jake Douglas, left, and Jack Davis work out at Snake Athletic in October, 2022. Picture supplied

Following a horror injury, hospitalisation and a glorious resurrection, Jack Davis has arrived in a scenically historic US city lapped by four lakes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Bode

Mark Bode

Senior Sports Reporter

I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.