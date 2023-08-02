It's the positive influence that Cooper Anderson treats with the respect it deserves, his deference mined from the sincerest of places.
The Roosters' under-18 hooker may be young, but he is mature and insightful enough to know when someone has irrevocably altered his life.
That person is his former PE teacher and rugby league coach at Oxley High, Jordan Griffiths.
Griffiths is now working in Sydney, having left Oxley at the end of last year, but his impact on his 16-year-old former pupil remains strong.
"He just inspired me to be myself and just have fun; just always have fun with what you do," Anderson said of his ex-teacher, adding: "He was my role model at school ... He was one of a kind, he was."
"I always told him, 'You're my favourite teacher here.'"
Like his mentor, the year 11 student wants to be a PE teacher. Striving for that goal was "pretty stressful", he said, "but you just go for it".
As such, Anderson treats every day as a blessing.
"I just love doing everything: fishing, camping, playing footy. Footy's my favourite hobby to do." He added: "I'm easygoing, good to talk to."
Anderson is also a good friend. When his mate Jeremy Thompson recently celebrated his birthday, Anderson compiled a lovely tribute and posted it on Facebook.
He said he wanted his show "the love" to Thompson, whom he went to Oxley with from year 7 to 10.
"He started helping out with my family, buying us stuff - just groceries and the normal stuff," Anderson said of Thompson, adding: "He's just helped us so much."
Anderson also has much love for Kootingal-Moonbi. And on Sunday, he and his Roosters will play the Boars in the under-18 minor semi-final at Kootingal.
No doubt, Kooty will devise a plan to beat Moree. Their No. 9 also has a plan: "I've just gotta keep going. Keep studying and stuff."
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
