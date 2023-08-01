Agriculture minister Murray Watt says the findings of a recent report commissioned into the performance of the Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority (APVMA) have left him with no choice but to seek to investigate matters further.
"The findings handed down in the Clayton Utz report in regards to things like workplace culture and chemical industry capture (of the APVMA) were concerning," he told the Australian Grains Industry Conference when discussing the national regulator for approving farm chemicals last week.
"I don't have a closed mind to what is happening at the APVMA but when you are presented with a report like this you have to take action," he said.
"We do not want to see an erosion of the APVMA's position as independent, science-based regulator."
"It is not in anyone's interest to have a regulator without credibility, whether that is consumers, the ag sector or our overseas markets, it is critical the APVMA maintains its independence and we expect the outcomes from the evaluation of the Clayton Utz report by Ken Matthews will enshrine that."
READ ALSO:
Mr Matthews was commissioned earlier this month by Mr Watt to conduct a rapid evaluation of the findings of the report and to provide advice about matters such as the legal structure of the regulator.
His opposition counterpart, shadow agriculture minister and National Party leader David Littleproud disagreed, saying he had concerns about the government's approach to the APVMA.
"CropLife Australia is a strong advocate for its industry but I've never seen them influence APVMA adversely," Mr Littleproud said.
He said he did not believe the APVMA's much-scrutinised move from Canberra to Armidale in northern NSW, authorised by former ag minister Barnaby Joyce, had impacted the regulator's performance.
Mr Littleproud said improvements in completing applications within the required time frame rose from 54 per cent to 96 per cent done on time showed the APVMA was working at a practical level.
"It demonstrates regional Australia can perform just as well when given a chance," he said.
"My message to the government is to stay away from the APVMA and let them do their job - we don't want to go down the European path where government is involved in regulatory decisions.
"The system in place has served the nation well and is regarded as a world leading model," Mr Littleproud said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.