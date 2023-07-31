2023 has proven to be a formative year in the life of Leroy Livermore.
But it began in disaster for the Tamworth product, when he headed to Coffs Harbour with the rest of his Kootingal-Moonbi Roosters teammates in March for the Hoey Moey 9s.
"In the first game ... I did a little chip and chase, jumped for the ball, hit the fullback's hip and got knocked unconscious," Livermore said.
"I came down on my knee and did my PCL [posterior cruciate ligament]."
Not only did it make redundant the massive amount of work Livermore had put in to his fitness in the preseason, but the injury occurred a week before his wedding.
While he was still able to make the walk down the aisle, he admitted that he was "hobbling around" on the honeymoon in Fiji.
It was not an ideal beginning to Livermore's first season with the Roosters since 2019.
Born and raised in Tamworth, the 27-year-old had previously played for Bendemeer, the Oxley Diggers, and Wests.
But with family connections at Kootingal-Moonbi in his cousins, Liam and Zac Hatch, Livermore eventually elected to join the club four years ago.
He subsequently left to spend a few years in far north Queensland and Newcastle, but returned in 2023 determined to make a big impact for the Roosters.
"I was pretty fit at the start of the year," Livermore said.
"I put a lot of work in, because I'd never really taken training seriously until the last couple of years. Being out here with all the boys, they only pushed me even more."
Though the knee injury set his fitness back, Livermore has more than delivered on his goal of boosting the team since his return to the field roughly a month ago.
Coach Mark Sheppard spoke to the Leader prior to their do-or-die clash against Dungowan on Saturday and said Livermore had "really excelled" in the two first grade games he had played to that point.
After Saturday's win, which propelled Kootingal-Moonbi into the finals, Sheppard's praise was even more effusive.
"Leroy Livermore came off the bench and really changed the game for us there," he said.
"He got us back in the game ... he's proven he's where he needs to be. He loves his mates and he loves this club."
Currently a traffic controller by trade, Livermore hopes to begin a career in youth support before long, as he wants to bring the same kind of open, supportive environment he has found at the club to the lives of troubled youngsters.
"This whole club, we're all a family," Livermore said.
"If you've got anything on your mind, we can have a yarn with our brothers. Or we can come to training, get the serious stuff done, and have a joke. It's just a good environment."
