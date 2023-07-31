Gunnedah's annual Coalminers Cup again drew hundreds of budding young rugby league players when it was staged last week.
First held in 1998, the gala day was the brainchild of former Gunnedah and Country prop Ross Whittaker and is one of the longest-running junior rugby league carnivals in the region.
"The whole concept of how it started many years ago was that I realised that a lot of children were deprived of being able to take part in these carnivals because they're from a smaller school," Whittaker explained.
READ ALSO:
They didn't have the numbers to participate on their own.
So they formed composite sides.
It's a tradition that still continues today.
Around 350 players took to the Longmuir Playing Fields on Tuesday, July 25, for the 2023 edition including a couple of newcomers.
Carinya Gunnedah fielded a team for the first time while Walgett Community College Primary School made the three hour trip across.
The first time they have been involved it was a 5am start for them.
The early start though didn't seem to hinder them too much with their senior girls team finishing runners-up behind Gunnedah South Public School.
Team member Kerry Dennis was also named Player of the Day.
St Xavier's Gunnedah did the quinella in the open boys' with the Dragons team finishing ahead of the Eels.
"It was a wonderful day," Whittaker said.
Other towns involved included Werris Creek, Bingara, Barraba, Manilla, Narrabri and Boggabri.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.