Tamworth are certainly glad Aimee Watts "got sick of sitting on the sidelines".
After years watching brother Ben (Watts) play, and later partner Adam Wallace as well, Watts took the plunge in 2022 to lace up the boots herself.
She hasn't looked back.
Nor have the Magpies with Watts developing into one of their key attacking weapons, as she showed against Barbarians on Saturday, scoring three tries as they wrapped up their home season with a 41-10 win.
There were jubilant scenes post-match, the result meaning a lot to them.
"I'm pretty sure it's the first time we've beaten the Baa Baas so it's a big win for the girls.
"And they're on top of us on the table," Watts said.
Beaten by just four points in their first encounter, and pipped by just two a few weeks ago, there was a real intent about the Magpies and they dictated the game pretty well from the outset.
"I think we were all a bit disappointed but very fired up by those losses," Watts said.
Hailing from Walcha, the 26-year-old moved to Tamworth about five years ago.
Mainly for work opportunities - she is a nurse in the emergency department at the hospital - she also wanted to spread her wings a bit.
It was also a chance to reconnect with Ben, who was already living in Tamworth.
Two years her elder, she said the two were "very close" growing up. When he went away to boarding school at Farrer they lost that a bit.
"But the last few years we've been very close and he's very supportive and encouraging to me to get involved and teaching me what he can," she said.
Their relationship though been tested this year with Ben taking on a co-coaching role with the women's side.
"I wasn't sure how I'd like Ben coaching but it's been really good," she said.
"He's often a man of few words but he's very supportive and he's very passionate about rugby."
Having never played any contact sport before she joined the Magpies, Watts admitted it was a bit daunting at the start.
"But after the first game I was like I love it," she said.
That has only grown.
A great release from the rigours of her job, she said she looks forward to the game every weekend.
A big part of that too is the environment.
"The club are just amazing and the girls are great, it's like a second family," she said.
Now with finals around the corner she said it's "super exciting".
Assured of at least third spot, Saturday's win gives them a shot at finishing second. With two games to play, they are just a point off the Barbets.
