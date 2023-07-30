TWO men accused of kidnapping a woman, and threatening to "gang bang" her while armed with a knife have been refused bail.
Timothy John Brooks, 41, and Darryl David O'Hara, 35, appeared from custody in Tamworth Local Court after they were arrested for allegedly kidnapping a woman in the early hours of the morning in North Tamworth.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Rebecca Skivington told the court the men allegedly said "we should take her out on the road and gang bang her".
"It's quite a serious threat," she said.
Brooks and O'Hara are each charged with take person in company with intent to commit a serious indictable offence; and being armed with a knife with intent to commit an indictable offence.
The offences are alleged to have taken place between 3am and 6am on July 22 in North Tamworth.
Brooks is also charged with one count of stalk or intimidate with intent to cause fear of physical or mental harm.
O'Hara is facing additional charges of two counts of domestic violence (DV) related common assault; and one DV related charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
The two common assault offences are alleged to have occurred between 12:30pm and 12:50pm on the same day in South Tamworth.
Both men were arrested at about 8pm that night.
In court, Magistrate Julie Soars said the state prosecutor would likely be called in to deal with the "very serious charges".
She ordered both men to remain behind bars, after their solicitors made unsuccessful bids for bail.
O'Hara's Aboriginal Legal Service solicitor Katherine Walker said her client needed to be in the community to help care for his young family, and seek help for a variety of health issues.
She said O'Hara, who has difficulties reading and writing, also needed to be in the community to seek the appropriate support while preparing for future court dates.
Brooks' Legal Aid solicitor Arabella Munro told the court the police case rests almost entirely on evidence from the alleged victim, who she said had approached police asking for the matter to not proceed.
"It's not a very strong police case," she said.
Sergeant Skivington said the alleged victim had approached police wanting to withdraw the charges, but told officers she hadn't told any lies about what had happened.
"This is quite normal for complainants in these matters," she said.
The matter will return to court in September.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au
