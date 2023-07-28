Update:
A MAN has been taken to hospital in a critical condition after a two vehicle crash near Gunnedah.
Emergency services were called to the Oxley Highway at about 12:10pm on Friday following reports a ute and an SUV had collided near Carroll.
Paramedics arrived at the scene, near Redbank Road, and treated a male driver.
He was taken to hospital in a critical condition.
The Oxley Highway remains closed in both directions between Gunnedah and Carroll, and a crime scene has been established.
Officers attached to the Oxley Police District remain at the scene as they try and piece together what happened.
The highway remains closed between Redbank and Clifton Road.
Motorists travelling between Tamworth and Gunnedah are advised to travel via Willow Tree, along the New England Highway and the Kamilaroi Highway.
The diversion is suitable for all vehicles, and motorists are advised to allow an extra hour for travel.
There is no indication of when the road will reopen.
Anyone with information about the crash is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Earlier:
A THREE vehicle car collision has closed a major highway near Gunnedah.
The Oxley Highway is closed in both directions, in Carroll, following a three vehicle car crash at about 12pm on Friday.
Emergency services rushed to the scene near Redbank Road after the crash was called in.
The highway is closed in both directions near Carroll, as emergency services remain on the scene.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area and allow plenty of extra travel time.
Motorists can use the New England Highway and Kamilaroi Highway via Willow Tree, to travel between Tamworth and Gunnedah.
There is no indication of when the road will reopen.
More to come.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au
