The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Upper Hunter farmers fuming over Merriwa aka 'Coulson's Creek' Road

Gabriel Fowler
By Gabriel Fowler
July 24 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Merriwa to Willow Tree road started to collapse three years ago and is still closed. Picture by Simone De Peak.
The Merriwa to Willow Tree road started to collapse three years ago and is still closed. Picture by Simone De Peak.

A MULTIMILLION-dollar road to nowhere is costing Upper Hunter farmers and businesses tens of thousands a year, and no help is coming - until at least Christmas, 2024.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabriel Fowler

Gabriel Fowler

Senior Journalist

General news, investigations, community, health, social welfare, transition, justice. gabriel.fowler@newcastleherald.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.