CHRISTMAS has come early, according to one local mayor, after hearing a key rural route in the north west will be funded by the new federal Labor government.
Repairs for the impassable Merriwa to Willow Tree road hung in the balance following New England MP Barnaby Joyce's $38.64 million commitment during the federal election campaign.
But a late clarification in the Albanese government's budget confirmed the funding will be continued, and with $9.66 million set aside from the NSW government, the major rebuild can begin.
Upper Hunter Shire Council mayor Maurice Collison told the Leader the route - known as Coulsons Creek Road - is shovel ready and council can contract the job immediately.
"I don't care where the money comes from - it's like a Christmas present," he said.
"We were tempted to call for tenders before the money was actually in the pocket, but we held off.
"We're ready to call for tenders as soon as we get that signed cheque."
The road, which links Merriwa to the Liverpool Plains and Tamworth, has been out of action since early 2021 after a botched repair job.
Cr Collison said the toll on the community has been enormous, financially and emotionally.
He said it's costing about $400 to $500 extra to send a truck of cattle from Merriwa to Tamworth, because of the detour through Scone.
"It's going to take a lot of pressure off me as the mayor, I can tell you," he said.
"I do sympathise with Merriwa and surrounding areas. It's been an absolute pain and they have voiced their opinion, quite regularly.
"But all I said was, we would keep fighting with whoever who was in power to get the funding.
"And it's a great, it's a very, very big thing for Merriwa, it's a big saving on transport to Tamworth and we can't wait to start."
He thanked the Member for Hunter Dan Repacholi and Barnaby Joyce for fighting for the project.
Mr Joyce said he's pleased to see the commitment he fought for returned.
"The New England needs a second range crossing, and this is the alternate arterial link for the Liverpool Range, it is also a vital link between the Liverpool Plains and the Upper Hunter," he said.
"We fought to seal it and build it and then through engineering faults we lost it.
"We said we would build it again and now the funds are there to complete this vital task."
Merriwa to Willow Tree Road began to crumble after heavy rain in early 2020, just months after a $12.2 million upgrade route was completed.
Since then it's been plagued with scores of landslips and engineering faults, rendering it completely impassable.
Upper Hunter Shire Council will now call for tenders for the rebuild.
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
