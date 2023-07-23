It's crunch time for the Kootingal-Moonbi Roosters.
Their 38-18 win over the Werris Creek Magpies on Saturday pushed the Roosters into fourth on the first grade ladder, but their grip on that spot is tenuous, which coach Mark Sheppard knows all too well.
"It's do or die," Sheppard said.
"If we win [against Dungowan next weekend], we could host a minor semi-final, give ourselves a chance. If we lose, our season's done. Simple as that."
The pressure is, unquestionably, on for Kootingal-Moonbi. But they are accustomed to it.
Having flirted with the top four for most of the year, yesterday's game was critical in deciding which team would start the final round of the season in that select group.
After a back-and-forth first half, which ended with the Roosters leading 20-12, the hosts found their groove in the second at the Kootingal Sports Ground and ran away to a 20-point win.
But it came at a cost.
"We lost Logan Howard early in the game with a bit of an ankle injury ... and then Jordan Sharpe copped a bit of a knee knock as well," Sheppard said.
Both Howard and Sharpe will see physiotherapists on Monday to determine the extent of the damage and possible recovery time.
And while he was not happy to see two key players potentially put out for the remainder of the season, Sheppard was heartened by how the rest of the Roosters stepped up in their absence.
"Logan only played about 10 minutes ... and before Jordan came off, his presence out there and his leadership was second to none," he said.
"Dropping them, we were able to put people into their spots and people stepped up, so that was pleasing."
In their absence, Ethan Parry and McKye Davis-Tucknott stood out and earned praise from their coach, as did Leroy Livermore.
"Ethan Parry had a huge game for us, McKye got us out of trouble in some red zones with some really good carries," Sheppard said.
"He and Ethan combined really well ... Leroy Livermore has played the last two weeks in first grade and really excelled. Having guys like that step up for us has been really good."
