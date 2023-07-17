The Northern Daily Leader
Barnaby Joyce's APVMA relocation from Canberra to Armidale condemned in new report

Jamieson Murphy
Karen Barlow
By Jamieson Murphy, and Karen Barlow
Updated July 18 2023 - 8:58am, first published July 17 2023 - 7:00pm
The report slammed every aspect of the APVMA's internal workings.
Moving Australia's pesticides regulator from Armidale back to Canberra is now under consideration after a damning report found the controversial 2019 move is the source of its many troubles including poor culture and being too close to industry.

