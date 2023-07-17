Movie buffs could be in for a treat with a push to revive a family favourite.
Kyle Hahn and Joshua Todd want to bring back the nostalgia of a classic drive-in cinema, and they have already garnered plenty of support.
Since they launched their online petition 'Bring Back the '80s drive-in cinema' on Change.org on July 13, it has already received 300 signatures.
Mr Hahn said they started the online petition to gauge how much community interest there was in this type of entertainment facility.
The online petition was selected as the most effective way to gain exposure for the project.
"We came up with the idea about a month ago and started spreading the word and getting some opinions before we went public with the petition," he said.
Mr Hahn plans to have the drive-in cinema operate as a monthly event, held on the first Saturday of the month, with each movie selected by a community poll.
Now having engaged in feedback via the petition, Mr Hahn said the next step was to bring the project to Tamworth Regional Council.
"The location is yet to be decided, pending council approval and finding the right location to facilitate large numbers, but we have a few ideas which we will disclose on a later date when it's decided," he said.
The cinema would act as another string in Tamworth's bow of recreational activities, Mr Hahn said.
"As someone that has grown up in Tamworth, I feel there isn't much to do on the weekends with friends and family that is budget friendly for everyone," he said.
Tamworth has been without a drive-in for more than 40 years, after the original complex in South Tamworth, between Hillvue and Duri roads, closed in the early '80s and was subsequently developed for housing.
"Most people are very interested and would love to see one in Tamworth ... showing massive support towards making this happen," he said.
Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering arts and culture, education, environment, and more. Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au
