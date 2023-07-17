The Northern Daily Leader
Tamworth Organic Waste Recycling Facility continues to face delays

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
July 18 2023 - 5:40am
Tamworth Regional Council's multi-year slog to revamp its waste collection program continues to be bogged down by inflation and uncertainty.

